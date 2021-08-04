This Disappointed Pakistani Meme Is Now on Display at a Hong Kong Museum

Muhammad Sarim Akhtar's viral meme is on display at the Museum of Memes in Hong Kong.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Muhammad Sarim Akhtar became popular overnight as his reaction to Asif Ali dropping a catch in the ICC World Cup in 2019 went viral. The 'disappointed fan' meme has since then been used by a lot of people for different situations and has in a way become a very huge part of India's meme culture.
Not just that, the meme has now found its place in the world's first meme museum in Hong Kong called the 'Museum of Memes'.
Muhammad Sarim Akhtar took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, "My sister found the video of the Hongkong K11 mueseum of memes on YouTube scroll to 0.37 sec". He has also tweeted a video that the museum has put out where he is seen at the mark of 0:37 seconds.
Check out the first time the moment was captured:
Here's how netizens reacted to the announcement. Some were even surprised that a museum like this existed.
