Twitter Finds Its Entertainment for the Day as Pak Minister Calls Garlic ‘Adrak’

Pakistan Information and Broadcast Minister Fawad Chaudhry.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
It is very common for a lot of people to get confused between the names of garlic and ginger. But is it okay if you're the information minister of a country? Maybe not so much.
That is exactly what happened with Pakistan's Information and Broadcast Minister Fawad Chaudhary. In a recent press conference, he is seen talking about the reduction in prices of various vegetables and groceries.
While saying this, he also spoke about a reduction in the price of garlic, and then went on to call it adrak in Hindi, which is actually the name for ginger. He confused it with lehsun for a bit, which was the correct word, but finally settled for adrak.
Watch the video here:
Twitter only needs one opportunity to start with the brutal jokes, and this minister handed it to them on a golden platter. Others spoke about how it is common to get confused between the two, and how they themselves were guilty of it. Here is how users reacted:
Have you ever confused garlic and ginger?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)