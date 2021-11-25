Twitter Finds Its Entertainment for the Day as Pak Minister Calls Garlic ‘Adrak’

That is exactly what happened with Pakistan's Information and Broadcast Minister Fawad Chaudhary. In a recent press conference, he is seen talking about the reduction in prices of various vegetables and groceries.

While saying this, he also spoke about a reduction in the price of garlic, and then went on to call it adrak in Hindi, which is actually the name for ginger. He confused it with lehsun for a bit, which was the correct word, but finally settled for adrak.

Watch the video here: