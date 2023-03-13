Jimmy Kimmel Faces Backlash for His Awkward Interaction With Malala Yousafzai

Jimmy Kimmel who was hosting Oscars 2023 faces flak for his 'spit-gate' question to Malala Yousafzai.
Oscars are never without controversies, and it looks like this time it is Jimmy Kimmel who has come under the scanner. After mistaking RRR for a Bollywood movie, Jimmy's interaction with Nobel Prize-winning activist Malala Yousafzai has also upset the netizens.
During the award ceremony, Kimmel approached Malala and read out a question posted by a fan. He said, "She asked about your work on human rights and education for women and children, which is an inspiration—as the youngest Nobel prize winner in history. Do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?"
Many people found the question to be in poor taste, and Kimmel is being criticised for putting Malala in an awkward position. Malala, however, keeping her calm, answered Kimmel's question smartly and said, "I only talk about peace."
Malala, who was there as an executive producer for her nominated documentary Stranger at the Gate, is being lauded for her befitting reply to Kimmel, while netizens hit back at him.
One user wrote, "What a stupid question. Malala, pure class as always."
Another user wrote, "If you needed more evidence that celebrities are detached from reality to the point of functionally being aliens, here you go"
