Wholesome Video of an Old Man Singing Jubin Nautiyal’s ‘Tum Hi Aana’ Goes Viral

"Great to see him well updated with latest songs", wrote a user online.
Old man singing 'Tum hi aana' will surely make your day.  

(Photo Courtesy: TheQuint)

Isn't it beautiful how little things can bring us so much joy? Sometimes it could be a child's smile or sometimes even a stranger singing his heart out.

One such heartwarming video is winning the hearts of netizens, where an old man is singing along to Jubin Nautiyal's song 'Tum Hi Aana'.

The video was shared by a Twitter user and since its upload, the video has gone viral. Netizens can't get enough of the carefree old man who seems to be enjoying his singing session thoroughly. In the clip, the old man is playing the Jubin Nautiyal song and singing along with it, while looking outside the train window.

Twitter users found the video adorable, and some were also impressed by his taste in music and his zeal for life. Read what they said:

