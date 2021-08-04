Odisha Man Carves a 3 Kilometre Road From a Mountain in 30 Years

A resident of the Tulubi village under Odogaon block in Nayagarh district, Behera and the other villagers approached authorities to construct a road that could provide better connectivity to their village, but it didn't result in anything concrete. A minister they had first spoken to even told them it was impossible to construct a road in the area.

"Relatives, while visiting our village, used to forget route and get lost in the forest. Then I thought for how long will we face the problem and decide to construct the road on my own. I and my elder brother worked for the road after finishing the agricultural works and the road has become a reality now," said Harihar in a statement to Odisha TV.

Finally tired of depending on the administration, Behera took matters into his own hands and started carving the road about 30 years ago. He would work on it after finishing his work on his farm. Now, the 3-km road has become a reality.

Dinabandhu Jani, a resident of Tulubi, said, "After the minister said none can construct a road to our village, Harihar started to carve out the road through the mountain. We also extended help to him."

(With inputs from Odisha TV).