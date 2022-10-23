North-Eastern Netizens Call Out Netflix's Diwali Ad For Misrepresentation

On 21 October, Netflix India released a Diwali ad titled Cherrapunji Ki Diwali. Spanning 2 minutes and 50 seconds, the ad begins with an elderly North-Eastern man narrating (in fluent Hindi, by the way) about how it endlessly rains in Cherrapunji, a town in Meghalaya. The ad goes on to depict myriad ways in which the residents' Diwali celebrations are dampened by the rain - from washed out rangolis to children unable to burst crackers. However, the ad highlights how no matter how big an impediment, the town's weather cannot stop people from finding unique ways to celebrate the festival of lights.

You can watch the ad here: