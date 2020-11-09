Tanishq Takes Down Ad Promoting Cracker-Free Diwali After Backlash

Less than a month after Tanishq took down its ad showing a Hindu-Muslim marriage after receiving flak on social media, the jewellery brand has once again come under fire on social media. This time for a Diwali ad.

The latest ad features Neena Gupta, Alaya Furniturewala, Nimrat Kaur and Sayani Gupta talking about how they will be celebrating Diwali this time. The ad, which is no longer available on Tanishq's official social media platforms, starts with Sayani Gupta saying, "I'm hoping to be able to meet my mum after really long. Definitely no firecrackers. I don't think anyone should light any firecrackers. Lot of diyas. Lot of laughter hopefully and lot of positivity."

The video then shows Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F talking about how she hopes to eat a lot of sweets and food and spend the festival time with her family and close friends.