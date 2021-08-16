Influencer Nitibha Kaul Called Out for Poverty Porn in Latest Photoshoot

Instagram influencer Nitibha Kaul called out for using poor peopleas aesthetics in latest photos.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
Instagram influencer Nitibha Kaul recently got called out on Twitter for using poor people as objects and props for her latest photoshoot. In several pictures that she uploaded on her Instagram, it can be seen how she is posing wearing the latest SabyasachixHM collection while posing against poor people in the background.
Users on Twitter found this to be offensive, and even demanded to know if the people were even paid for being in the photos. A lot of them pointed out how influencers end up using the less fortunates as aesthetics for their photos to gain social media traction.
Here is the picture that users are talking about:
Influencer Nitibha Kaul.
Some users even claimed that this was not the first time Kaul was doing this, and that she used poor people as props quite frequently. Here are some reactions from Twitter:
