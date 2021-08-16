'Shameful': Comedian Atul Khatri Called Out for Insensitive Joke on Afghanistan

Comedian Atul Khatri called out for insensitive joke on Afghanistan Crisis.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
Comedian Atul Khatri recently took to Twitter to comment about the crisis in Afghanistan, and a lot of users on Twitter pointed out how it was in bad taste.
Afghanistan has been taken over by terrorist organisation Taliban, and is in a state of crisis ever since President Ashraf Ghani fled the country along with some top diplomats. As most of the citizens, especially women, children and human rights activists face a severe threat to their survival, the entire world is shocked to see the downfall of the country.
Amid this, comedian Atul Khatri tweeted "Af-gone-istan" creating an insensitive pun out of the situation. Users on Twitter called him out for this and have asked him to delete the tweet. Check it out here:
Published: 16 Aug 2021,02:32 PM IST