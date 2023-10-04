Newspaper Ad Gets Exposed For Passing German Palace as Indian Boarding School
In a comical yet puzzling episode reminiscent of Bollywood plot twists, misleading newspaper advertisements in India continue to surprise and confound the public. Such ads often tout the most unexpected products and services, and the fine line between fact and fiction is sometimes blurred.
The latest entry in this catalogue of eccentric ads was unveiled by Dr. Philipp Ackermann, the German Ambassador to India and Bhutan. He shared a newspaper advertisement promoting a boarding school exhibition in Delhi, which featured a rather surprising image choice.
The picture employed to represent this prestigious boarding school was none other than Bellevue Palace, the official residence of the President of Germany.
Dr. Ackermann took to Twitter to share his discovery, addressing Indian parents with a touch of humor: "Dear Indian parents – I found this in today’s newspaper. But this building is no boarding school! It is the seat of the German President in Berlin. Our Rashtrapati Bhavan as it were. There are good boarding schools also in Germany – but here, no child will be admitted."
The post quickly stirred up a whirlwind of laughter on social media, with users cracking jokes and humorous comments about the misleading advertisement.
