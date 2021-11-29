One Hell of a Ride: New Zealand Politician Cycles to Hospital While in Labour

An hour later, Genter was in the hospital and delivered a healthy baby girl. In a detailed post on Facebook, the politician speaks about her unconventional birth-giving experience and how it came to being.

"I genuinely wasn’t planning to cycle in labour, but it did end up happening. My contractions weren’t that bad when we left at 2am to go to the hospital - though they were 2-3 min apart and picking up in intensity by the time we arrived 10 minutes later," she writes.

Also talking about the hospital team that helped her have the baby successfully, she says, "Feeling blessed to have had excellent care and support from a great team, in what turned out to be a very fast (and happily uncomplicated) birth."