Netizens Remember Orkut and Tumblr as #RIPTwitter Trends

Orkut and Tumblr trend after Twitter chaos and rumours of a shutdown
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Looks like Elon Musk's Twitter empire is crumbling down and it's reminding the netizens of the OG networking sites, Orkut and Tumblr!
Those of you who don't know about Orkut and Tumblr, these were the social networking sites that teens used, long before Twitter and Facebook took us by storm.
But why are they trending now?
It's no news that ever since Twitter's takeover by Elon Musk, there has been a downright chaos. After firing the top officials, now an email asking the current employees to commit to long working hours or, accept a 3-month severance package has created another storm at the Twitter headquarters.
With countless employees resigning, Twitter office has been shut till Monday. As the fate of Twitter hangs by a thread, #RIPTwitter and #GoodByeTwitter is trending. Several netizens are speculating leaving the social media platform and reviving the old networking platforms like Orkut and Tumblr.
Watch Twitter users delving deep in nostalgia and sharing hilarious memes here:
