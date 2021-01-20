Street Artist Tyler AKA 'Desi Banksy’ & His Masked ‘Walk of Shame’

Throughout history, art has been a catalyst of socio-political change. It offers a medium to represent experiences and aspirations, to make people aware of issues, and to ask questions. Harnessing the Banksy tradition of art, street artist Tyler has brought ‘Indian Banksy’ to the streets of Mumbai.
Since dissent is met with legal repercussions in the country today, Tyler takes a masked approach to conceal his identity.
For a few weeks, the artist asked people on Instagram to vote for public personalities who are spewing hate-filled propaganda in society. The names selected and painted in Tyler’s ‘Walk of Shame’ included Arnab Goswami, Sudhir Chaudhary, Kangana Ranaut, Sambit Patra, and the winner of the polls, Amish Devgan. Even though the ‘Walk of Shame’ was painted over by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), ‘Desi Banksy’ created an impact on Indian society.
The anonymous artist recently took to Instagram and talked about the graph of his career as a street artist with his last goal of having a solo exhibit. On 14 January he had his first solo exhibit at Method in Kala Ghoda and Bandra which is going to continue till 7th March.
