Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Netizens React to Amitabh Bachchan's Transformation As Ashwatthama in 'Kalki'

Netizens React to Amitabh Bachchan's Transformation As Ashwatthama in 'Kalki'

"That look gives me goosebumps," a user wrote on social media.

Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Amitabh Bachchan preparing for his character in<em> Kalki 2898 AD.</em></p></div>
i

Amitabh Bachchan preparing for his character in Kalki 2898 AD.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@damakeuplab)

advertisement

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan is receiving a lot of praise for his role as Ashwatthama in filmmaker Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. Recently, the actor's make-up-artist shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of him getting ready for the character.

They captioned the post, "Behold the transformation of @amitabhbachchan Sir into #ashwatthama : a timeless legend brought to life by a legendary actor."

Have a look at the post here:

Reacting to the pictures, a user wrote on Instagram, "Very very nice work."

"Damn! Using liquid latex is an art," wrote another user.

Have a look at more reactions here:

In addition to Amitabh, Kalki 2898 AD also featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.

Also ReadKalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 6: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone Film Mints ₹371 Cr

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT