Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 6: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone Film Mints ₹371 Cr

On day 6, Nag Ashwin's sci-fi dystopian film, Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, saw an 18.5% drop in box office collections, earning ₹371 crore net, according to Sacnilk.com.
Kalki 2898 AD made a strong start in India, earning ₹362.96 crore in all languages over its first six days. The film opened with ₹95.3 crore, followed by ₹59.3 crore on Friday. It earned ₹66.2 crore on Saturday and ₹88.2 crore on Sunday.
Despite a 61% drop to ₹34.15 crore on Monday, the film saw an 18.45% dip on Tuesday, earning ₹27.85 crore, bringing the total to ₹371 crore. Worldwide, Kalki 2898 AD made ₹625 crore in five days.
Here's the box office record in UK:
The film released on 27 June in multiple languages in 2D and 3D.
