Netizens React To 'Adipurush' Producers Leaving A Seat Vacant For Lord Hanuman
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Ahead of the release of the much-awaited Prabhas-and-Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush, the film has, yet again, made headlines and sparked some hilarious reactions on social media.
The producers of the film recently announced that they have decided to dedicate one seat per theatre to Lord Hanuman.
“Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas' Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it.” read the statement.
In no time, the news spread like wildfire on desi Twitter, with netizens reacting to the announcement with jokes, memes and funny gifs. A Twitter user joked, "All cinemas should be empty as a matter of respect for whole Vanar Sena"
Here's how others reacted:
