Netizens Raise 73,000 in 12 Hours, Gift Delivery Executive a Bike

It all started when Robin Mukesh, a resident of King Koti, Hyderabad placed an order for tea on a food delivery app. His order was delivered within 20 minutes, and when he went near his gate to pick it up, he saw Mohammed Aqeel, drenched in the rain, waiting for him.

He saw that Aqeel had rode a motorcycle for 9 kilometres and delivered his tea to him, which was still steaming hot. That's when he decided to help out. He posted a picture of Aqeel on Facebook, and asked people to help collect money to buy him a bike.

He wrote, "My Order was delivered in a Lighting Speed by Mohd Aqeel. He was in Mehdipatnam when my order was confirmed by Nilofar Cafe Lakdikapul and was delivered at King Koti. He is pursuing his undergraduate in Engineering. All this happened on his Bicycle. If you happen to see him... Please be generous with Tip. Btw I ordered Tea and it was super hot. God Bless You Aqeel. Your hard work will definitely pay you off."