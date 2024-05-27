Netizens Loved Seeing Aryan Khan 'Finally Laugh' at KKR's IPL Match

Aryan Khan was seen having a gala time at the IPL 2024 match this Sunday evening. Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders won the match against Kavya Maran's Sun Risers Hyderabad. During the match, Aryan Khan who is typically seen with a serious expression on his face, was captured sharing a hearty laughter with his friends.

During the match, Aryan was captured on the jumbotron sharing a big laugh and talking animatedly with his friends. The clip also featured his mother Gauri Khan spotting him on the big screen and laughing at his antics. Several fans adored this candid exchange between the mother-son duo.