Netizens Loved Seeing Aryan Khan 'Finally Laugh' at KKR's IPL Match

Aryan Khan was seen having a gala time at the IPL 2024 match this Sunday evening. Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders won the match against Kavya Maran's Sun Risers Hyderabad. During the match, Aryan Khan who is typically seen with a serious expression on his face, was captured sharing a hearty laughter with his friends.
During the match, Aryan was captured on the jumbotron sharing a big laugh and talking animatedly with his friends. The clip also featured his mother Gauri Khan spotting him on the big screen and laughing at his antics. Several fans adored this candid exchange between the mother-son duo.
Let's have a look at the viral clip:
Reacting to the video, a fan commented on Instagram, "This match was the first time I saw him smile and it was a very pleasant sight."
"We got Aryan Khan laughing before gta6," wrote another.
Aryan and Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's eldest child. He has a younger sister, actor Suhana Khan and a younger brother, AbRam, who turns 11 on Monday. Aryan will soon make his Bollywood debut, but not as an actor. He is directing a web series titled Showbiz, and the production for the same wrapped up this weekend.
