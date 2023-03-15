Netizens In Awe Of Chennai Startup Launching India's First Biryani Dispenser

Indians and their love affair with biryani is a tale as old as time. The delectable dish is a staple in almost every household across the country with many claiming that it's not just a delicacy, it's an emotion.

Taking the love for biryani to a whole new level, a startup in Chennai - BVK Biryani - has launched the country's first unmanned, automated Biryani dispenser. With their new takeaway machines, one can order various types of biryani and have it dispensed to them in as little as 4 minutes.