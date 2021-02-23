Twitter Is Curious About the Most Expensive Biryani in the World

Photos of the ‘most expensive biryani in the world'. have been doing the rounds on social media. Made at a restaurant in Dubai, the platter is garnished with a generous amount of 23-carat edible gold leaves.

This 'Royal Gold Biryani' is available at Bombay Borough, a luxury dining space at the Dubai International Financial Centre, and costs a whopping 1000 Dhiram or Rs 20,000.

It is a 3 kg biryani, plated with three variations of rice including chicken biryani rice, keema rice and white and saffron rice. It reportedly takes 45 minutes to plate and is topped with baby potatoes and boiled eggs.

The meal also includes three varieties of chicken grills and lamb, such as malai chicken, rajputana murg sula, lamb chops, kebabs and much more, making it extremely wholesome.