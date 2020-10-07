Netizens Celebrate After Bombay HC Grants Rhea Chakraborty Bail

On 7 October, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty on one lakh bail bond, as per a report by India Today. On the other hand, the court rejected her brother Showik Chakraborty's bail plea. Rhea is under stricts orders to appear at her nearest police station for 10 days after her release. She is also not allowed to leave the country.

Twitter was quick to celebrate this small development.