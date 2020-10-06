Twitter Puzzled With UP Police’s Claim About ‘International Plot’

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR against unidentified persons at the Chandpa Police Station in Hathras. The police claims to have uncovered an "international plot" meant to defame the Yogi Adityanath government by inciting riots along caste lines. The FIR was registered under several sections, including sedition. Here's how social media users reacted to the news:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Monday accused BJP’s political opponents of attempting to conspire against it by trying to lay a foundation for caste and communal riots through international funding. Last week, the death of a Dalit woman who had been allegedly gangraped by men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras sent the entire country into shock. In light of this incident, people in several parts of the country have been protesting.