Netizens Cannot Get Over This Luxury Bag Made Out Of Meteorites Worth ₹36 Lakh
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
Luxury brand Coperni has set the internet on fire with their latest release, a limited edition purse made entirely out of meteorites. The bag, aptly named "The Meteorite Swipe bag", is the ultimate fashion statement that is quite literally out of this world.
The French brand took to Instagram to showcase the bag, sharing a series of images that have stunned netizens. Since the time of uploading, the post has garnered over 13,000 likes.
Take a look:
The description of the bag, on the brand's official website reads, "A limited edition, dark grey stone bag with an incorporated meteorite. Each piece is exclusively handmade, so the shape may vary slightly from the picture. The meteorite will be individually sourced per each order and can come from various locations, depending on where the meteorite fell on earth. The rare Stone is crafted by hand and incorporated into the bag by the Italian factory Semar."
While netizens have been rendered speechless by the material of the bag, its price tag has got people talking even more.
Priced at a whopping ₹36 Lakh, the bag is not for the faint-hearted. However, despite the astronomical price, it seems that people are still drawn to its unique appeal.
Here's how social media users are reacting:
