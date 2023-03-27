Netizens Cannot Get Over This Luxury Bag Made Out Of Meteorites Worth ₹36 Lakh

Luxury brand Coperni has set the internet on fire with their latest release, a limited edition purse made entirely out of meteorites. The bag, aptly named "The Meteorite Swipe bag", is the ultimate fashion statement that is quite literally out of this world.

The French brand took to Instagram to showcase the bag, sharing a series of images that have stunned netizens. Since the time of uploading, the post has garnered over 13,000 likes.

Take a look: