Find Out Why Chanel’s Pre-Owned Shopping Basket Is Making Netizens Flip Out

Chanel's shopping basket costs over Rs 86 lakh.
Joining the list of overpriced products like Balenciaga's distressed sneakers or Priyanka Chopra's homeware brand 'Sona Home' is Prada's shopping basket. Its ridiculously priced pre-owned shopping basket that costs a whopping Rs 86 lakh has left the netizens with only one question in their minds: "Why?"
The shopping basket, which was launched in 2014 as part of the brand's autumn/winter collection, has stunned the internet once again. The basket is available on Chanel's official website, Farfetch.
If you're wondering how a seemingly ordinary shopping basket can cost so much, the answer is that it's made of 65% silver and 35% leather and bears Chanel's signature logo. Not that we're still sure why someone would want to buy a shopping cart that expensive!
Though practically, the bag might not be a very usable product, but it still served its purpose of making the netizens laugh, even if they were in disbelief! Check out their reactions here:
