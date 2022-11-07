Netizens Are Divided Over IAS Officer Carrying Her Son In Her Arms During Speech

It's no secret that women in the 21st century are still having to deal with gender-based hurdles in their day-to-day life. While a man with both children and a profession would never be called a "working father", women in the workforce are not only expected to juggle both domestic and professional duties but are also criticized if one overlaps the other.

An IAS Officer from Kerala is sparking debates online after carrying her son in her arms while delivering a speech. On 31 October, District Collector Pathanamthitta took to Facebook to share some pictures of her attending the closing ceremony of the Sixth Adoor International Film Festival. Even though her note had no mention of her son, the pictures show him in her arms during her speech.