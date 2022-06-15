Twitter Reacts To New Office Rule: Work An Extra 10 Min For Every Minute Late

A notice referring as 'new office rule' has gone viral
(Photo Courtesy: Unsplash)
Some offices, particularly start-ups, have strange policies that cannot be described as healthy office culture.
After adopting a rigorous attendance policy at their job, an office is being called out online.
Even while arriving on time for work is usually encouraged, there are some restrictions on how harshly latecomers should be disciplined.
You will be required to work for an additional 10 minutes after your shift hours for every minute you are late. As an example, if you come at the office at 10.02 a.m., you must stay for an additional 20 minutes until 6.20 p.m. How would you react if such a rule appeared on the office notice board?
Abhishek Asthana, the co-founder of social media platform Zorro, shared this notice from an unnamed toxic workplace.
This new rule was highly criticized on the internet. Some people thought it is better to quit such a toxic workplace and even discussed their personal experiences working for a company with identical restrictions. Here are some of the reactions from netizens: