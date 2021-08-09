ITBP Inspector Salutes His Own Daughter at Parade, Viral Picture Wins Hearts

Kamlesh Kumar saluting his daughter Dikhsha at the Passing Out Parade.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@ITBP_Official)
Indo-Tibetan Border Police Inspector Kamlesh Kumar proudly saluted his own daughter Diksha when she became one of the only two women to join the ITBP. Diksha has assumed the post of an Assistant Commandant.
The pictures of the Passing Out Parade and the attestation ceremony at ITBP have been posted on Twitter, and this particular picture of Kamlesh and Diksha has gained a lot of praises. Uploaded by the official ITBP handle, the caption alongside the picture reads, "Saluting the daughter with pride... Diksha joined ITBP as Assistant Commandant. His father Insp/CM Kamlesh Kumar of ITBP salutes her after the Passing Out Parade and attestation ceremony at ITBP Academy, Mussoorie today."
Diksha spoke about how her father has always been supportive of her and what she wanted to do, and said, "My father is my role model, he always motivated me," in a statement to ANI.
The second female officer recruited with Diksha was Prakriti, who is an electrical engineer. The two women were appointed after ITBP started bringing in female combat officers company commanders through the UPSC exams conducted in 2016.
Netizens were delighted to see such a heartwarming event, and congratulated Diksha and her father.
