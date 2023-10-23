Navratri Celebrations Light Up Indore Central Jail; Inmates Perform Garba

This wasn't the first time that Navratri was celebrated within the confines of the Indore Central Jail. Last year, the inmates came together to play 'dandiya' while also commemorating their city's distinction as the cleanest in India.

Officials shared with ANI that the event engaged all prisoners, irrespective of gender, as part of the traditional festivities observed during Navratri.

Garba, an exuberant folk dance with its roots in Gujarat, is celebrated fervently during the auspicious Navratri festival. Dancers form a circle around a prominent lamp or a statue of Goddess Shakti, reveling in the vibrant Garba spirit.