Naseeruddin Shah Sparks Debate With His Take on Housewives Working More Than Men

Legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah recently appeared on the talk show Be A Man, Yaar! hosted by Nikhil Taneja, CEO of Yuvaa, to discuss masculinity and traditional gender roles.

In a thought-provoking discussion, Shah tackled the stereotype that men, feeling emotionally drained, often seek solace in entertaining, illogical masala movies. He acknowledged this but also went on to suggest that the life of a housewife is even more challenging, a remark that triggered mixed reactions online.