Naseeruddin Shah Sparks Debate With His Take on Housewives Working More Than Men
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube; Altered by The Quint)
Legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah recently appeared on the talk show Be A Man, Yaar! hosted by Nikhil Taneja, CEO of Yuvaa, to discuss masculinity and traditional gender roles.
In a thought-provoking discussion, Shah tackled the stereotype that men, feeling emotionally drained, often seek solace in entertaining, illogical masala movies. He acknowledged this but also went on to suggest that the life of a housewife is even more challenging, a remark that triggered mixed reactions online.
Shah pointed out that men often indulge in the luxury of complaining about exhaustion, quipping, "Oh, I'm so tired, bring me some water. I've worked all day."
He argued that women work just as hard and sarcastically questioned, "Arre mard ho, thak kyu gaye? (Aren't you a man, why are you tired?)".
That particular statement garnered criticism from some online users, who accused him of lacking sensitivity. Naseeruddin Shah's comments have ignited a significant debate on the internet, with varying opinions on the roles and responsibilities of men and women within households.
Take a look:
