You’ll Be Great Parents: PM Modi to Anushka And Virat

Wishes poured in for PM Modi on his 70th birthday.

On 17 September, Twitter was flooded with celebrities and politicians tweeting heartfelt messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ocassion of his 70th birthday. This included many Bollywood celebrities as well.

Karan Johar, on Twitter, wrote that it was his "good fortune to discuss love for movies and the impact of our cinema on the global footprint" with PM Modi. The Prime Minister replied with, "Of course! Your passion towards cinema is adorable."

While replying to Shah Rukh Khan, Modi tweeted, "I am sure the IPL season would be keeping you quite busy now on."

Modi also congratulated Virat Kohli on the cricketer's pregnancy announcement. "I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents!"

Modi's response to Milind Soman has caught the attention of many netizens.

