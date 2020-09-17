Twitter Reacts to Kanye West Urinating on His Grammy Award

Kanye West took to Twitter to post a video of him urinating on one of his Grammy awards. Quint Entertainment Kanye West's recent post has left internet shook. | (Photo Courtesy: Instagram) Celebrities Kanye West took to Twitter to post a video of him urinating on one of his Grammy awards.

American rapper Kanye West took to Twitter to go on a rant on Wednesday (16 September), accusing record labels of “trapping” musicians with their record deals and making “money off our work without even trying”. But what West did next left the Internet flabbergasted. He took one of his Grammy Awards, urinated on it and posted the video on social media.

Before the video Kanye West tweeted, "90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying".

West continued by accusing Universal Music of owning rights to the masters ( the primary source from where all the copies of a song are produced) of his songs. He also went to share his contracts, signed with the labels, asking it to be read by “every lawyer in the world”, and promised that he will produce no new music until his demands are met.

West also reached out to musicians to back him.

Twitter Reacts

Kanye West urinating on the award left Twitter confused. Grammy Award-winner Diane Warren termed West's action 'vile and disrespectful'.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan tweeted, "On the day his wife @KimKardashian boycotts Facebook/Instagram as a protest against hateful material on social media.. Kanye posts a video of (presumably) himself urinating on his Grammy. Beyond parody".

A Twitter user wrote, "did not expect to open twitter & see kanye pissing on a grammy but here we are".

Take a look at some other reactions: