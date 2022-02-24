'You're Not Different': Theyyam Artist's Words to a Muslim Woman Win Hearts

The video was shared by one KV Shaju. When asked as to why he chose to post it, Shaju said that he wanted to showcase the culture and traditions of his village.

As Muthappan Theyyam is so liberal, his shrines are open for people from all castes and cultures. When the Muthappan Theyyam saw Ramlath, he said: “You are not an outsider. Come here. Did you think you are different because of your religion or caste?” Ramlath can be seen shaking her head to say no. “Are you happy? What do you have to tell Muthappan?”

She recounted her troubles and he asked her to remain strong.“You must be wondering you pray five times a day and follow the tenets of Islam and yet why you are not getting lasting happiness in this world. Hold tight to your faith,” said the Theyyam.

“After the video went viral, many people have come forward to help us. They also appreciate me", Ramlath said.

The members of the panchayat belonging to the Valiyaparamba division have long since celebrated festivals in the village with both Hindus and Muslims. The village lives in harmony and helps its residents regardless of their beliefs and faiths.

This is just one of the many examples of people of different faiths helping each other and respecting the other’s culture while sharing a common bond with one another.



(With inputs from The New Indian Express)