‘Beautiful & Relevant’: Twitter Praises Milap Zaveri’s Poem on Communal Harmony

Manoj Bajpayee narrated Milap Zaveri's poem.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Milap Zaveri shared a video of Manoj Bajpayee reciting a poem titled, ‘Bhagwan Aur Khuda’, written and conceptualized by Zaveri in 2020. The old video is being appreciated by netizens for its message which is especially relevant these days.
Zaveri took to Twitter to laud Bajpayee’s narration and also highlighted how important the message of communal harmony is.
He wrote, “#BhagwanAurKhuda written and conceptualised by me in 2020 and performed so brilliantly by the legendary @BajpayeeManoj whose presence, performance, narration still gives me goosebumps. An important message for our nation. For all Indians and all humans @TSeries”
Watch the video here:
The video was retweeted by the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal and liked by MLA Dilip K Pandey. It is also being appreciated by many others for its religious sensitivity and message of unity.
One user wrote, "Thank you for this beautiful message, Hoping for a thousand more of these reminders from others, too; it might remind us of who we really are."
"Very nicely done @MassZaveri and @BajpayeeManoj. With religious sensitivity at its peak, hope this video cools off the hearts of a few for a while," another tweet read.
An user shared the video on social media and wrote, "What a beautiful video and message by @BajpayeeManoj , so glad you do this. In these times, we all need to speak up for our society, our nations and our children's future. Incredibly written by @MassZaveri . Kudo's to the entire team for making it."
Check out the other reactions here:
The poem opens with the lines, “Bhagwaan aur Khuda aapas mein baat kar rahe thhe Mandir aur Masjid ke beech chauraahe par mulaqaat kar rahe the.” Lijo George composed the music for the video.
On the career front, Manoj Bajpayee is slated to appear in the films Dispatch and Gulmohar.