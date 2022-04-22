‘Beautiful & Relevant’: Twitter Praises Milap Zaveri’s Poem on Communal Harmony

Milap Zaveri shared a video of Manoj Bajpayee reciting a poem titled, ‘Bhagwan Aur Khuda’, written and conceptualized by Zaveri in 2020. The old video is being appreciated by netizens for its message which is especially relevant these days.

Zaveri took to Twitter to laud Bajpayee’s narration and also highlighted how important the message of communal harmony is.

He wrote, “#BhagwanAurKhuda written and conceptualised by me in 2020 and performed so brilliantly by the legendary @BajpayeeManoj whose presence, performance, narration still gives me goosebumps. An important message for our nation. For all Indians and all humans @TSeries”

Watch the video here: