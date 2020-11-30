Murthal Dhaba Applauded For Giving Free Food To Protesting Farmers

A local eatery in Haryana’s Murthal opened up its doors for the protestors. Quint NEON Murthal Dhaba Applauded For Giving Free Food To Protesting Farmers | (Photo: Twitter) Social Buzz A local eatery in Haryana’s Murthal opened up its doors for the protestors.

Amid the ongoing farmers protest in north India, a local eatery in Haryana's Murthal opened up its doors for the protestors. The Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba, also known as Murthal dhaba, has been providing meals to protestors. As farmers entered the state, Murthal Dhaba happily organised a three-day long langar service for them.

A spokesperson of the Dhaba told Indian Express, "In Sikh community we believe in sewa more than anything else, so, when we saw so many people stranded it was only right that we offer them food."

A clip of farmers eating at the Amrik Sukhdev dhaba has gone viral.

Here's how social media users have been reacting to it.