Mumbai Student Designs 'Cool' Ventilation System for PPE Kits

19-year-old Nihaal Singh Adarsh has designed a new ventilation system for PPE kits to make it more convenient for doctors and other healthcare professionals to wear them and be comfortable in them.

One of the major issues with PPE kits is that they can make the person wearing them feel very hot. Doctors usually end up working for hours on end in these PPE kits, and to bring some relief to them, Nihaal has come up with a belt-like ventilation system that can be worn inside PPE kits. The belt runs on a lithium-ion battery that last for 6-8 hours. It takes the surrounding air, filters it and pushes it into the PPE suit. Hence, it ensures that the person wearing it is not feeling hot and also avoids fungal infections.