Mumbai Police Raises Awareness on Road Safety Through a Funny 'Spider-Man' Clip

Mumbai Police uses the Spider-Man movie to spread awareness on road-safety.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Mumbai Police's social media game is always on point. They often use latest internet trends and hilarious clips to raise awareness around various issues. Just recently, they shared a small clip from the film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to talk about road safety.
In the clip, the Marvel comics villain 'Spot' finds a family of four riding on one bike, and says, “That’s very dangerous”. This video was used by the Mumbai police to urge people to adhere to the traffic rules and be safe.
Mumbai Police shared the video with the caption, "No matter which multi-verse you are in, safety is always the canon." At the end of the clip, they smartly included a pun that read, "Sp(r)ider safety".
This post gathered more than 4,000 likes and people left some funny comments, too. Check them here:
