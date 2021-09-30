‘Let’s Not Normalize Misogyny’: Mumbai Police’s Latest Post Wins Hearts

Adding to this, they recently put out a series of posts with #LetsNotNormaliseMisogyny by taking famous misogynistic scenes from Bollywood movies and appealing citizens to 'mind their language' and not use such words around women. Famous scenes from movies like Kabir Singh, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Chashme Baddoor were included. Alongside the pictures, the caption read," Cinema is a reflection of our society -Here are (just) a few (of many) dialogues both our society & cinema need to reflect upon. Choose your words & actions with care - unless you want the law to intervene!"

