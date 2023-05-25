Mumbai Police Band’s Soulful Performance Has Left the Internet Mesmerised

Khaki Studio is Mumbai Police's orchestral band
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Leave it to the Mumbai Police orchestral band 'Khaki Studio' to leave you spellbound with their melodious song covers. This time it's their performance on ‘Mana Janab Ne Pukara Nahin’ from the 1957 Bollywood film, Paying Guest, starring Dev Anand that has gone viral.
The video was shared by the Mumbai Police on their social media account with a caption, "Hear the mesmerising rendition of the iconic song 'Mana Janab Ne Pukara' by our Mumbai Police Band. The performance by #KhakiStudio is sure to leave you in awe of the band!"
Ever since the video was shared, it has crossed over a 100k views, and the netizens have left some encouraging comments applauding the band.
Recently, another one of their amazing performance on the popular Italian song 'Bella Ciao' was shared by the Mumbai Police Commissioner on his Twitter. Check it out:
Khaki Studio named after the popular music show 'Coke Studio' has in the past, too, given some stellar performances. Currently, they are giving public live performances across the city till 4th of June.
