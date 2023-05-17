Mumbai Experiences First 'Zero Shadow Day'; Twitter Flooded By Pictures, Videos

Citizens residing in Mumbai had a fascinating experience on 15 May, as the city witnessed its first 'Zero Shadow Day'. On this day, shadows disappear completely, defying the usual expectations of the sun's position.

It happens twice a year when the sun aligns directly overhead, causing shadows to vanish. The sun's position reduces shadow length to the point where they are invisible to the naked eye.

Mumbai residents captured the event and shared their experiences on social media, flooding it with viral videos and images.