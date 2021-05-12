Mumbai Couple Collects 20 Kg Unused Medicines to Give to the Needy

Dr Raina and her husband, Dr Marcus Ranney, started a citizen initiative called 'Meds for More' in Mumbai 10 days ago. The couple collects unused COVID19 medicines from recovered patients and donates them to the people who need the medicines but cannot afford them.

Ever since they have started the initiative, they have collected over 20 kg of these medicines and donated them to their partner NGOs.

They mainly function by procuring medicines from different housing societies and then going ahead with supplying them to NGOs.

"We've now 100 buildings that are sending medicines to us. We are a team of eight people & of course, the volunteers in different buildings. Last week, we collected 20 kgs of medicines, which have been packaged & given to our NGO partners," said Dr Marcus in a statement to ANI.After