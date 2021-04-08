Why Was Mrs Sri Lanka de-Crowned and Crowned Again? Find Out Here

The Mrs Sri Lanka beauty pageant ensued a lot of chaos when the former title holder, Caroline Jurie de-crowned this year's winner, Pushpika De Silva on the grounds that she was divorced.

In a video uploaded by the Colombo Gazette, it is seen how Pushpika De Silva is first announced as the winner of the pageant. Since it is custom for the reigning winner to crown the new winner, Caroline Jurie, former Mrs Sri Lanka was present there too. After De Silva was crowned and sashed, Caroline Jurie took the mic and made an announcement that said, "There is a rule that you have to be married and not divorced. So, I am taking the first step in saying that the crown goes to the first runner-up."

Following this, the video shows how she de-crowned De Silva and proceeded to crown the first runner-up while De Silva walked off stage.