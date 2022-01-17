Watch: In Madhya Pradesh, Young Girl Climbs Tree to Avoid Getting Vaccinated

MP girl climbs tree to avoid getting vaccinated.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Vaccine hesitancy is common in India, where most people don't know actually how beneficial it is to get vaccinated, while others simply don't trust them. Despite all this, the fact remains that vaccines help mitigate a disease in significant amounts, and that is why, healthcare professionals across the country are urging citizens to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots.
However, in a video from Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, it is seen how a girl, in a bid to avoid getting vaccinated, runs away from her house and climbs a tree to hide from the doctor administering it to her.
The doctor is seen chasing her and standing under the tree, waiting for her to get down as other villagers urge her to do the same. She finally does step down and gets her shot while still being scared.
Watch the video here:
Taking vaccine fear to a whole new level!
