MP: Couple Swaps Lavish Wedding For a Simple One, Spends Only Rs 500 on Ceremony

Shivangi Dhar, the city magistrate of Dhar married Aniket Chaturvedi, and Indian Army Major currently posted in Ladakh in a simple court marriage on 12 July, and their wedding only cost Rs 500.

They spent Rs 500 on court proceedings.

The marriage was scheduled to take place about two years ago, but Dhar and Chaturvedi could not make it happen because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Dhar also said in a statement to ANI that she took this step to encourage more and more people to let go of expectations of a huge wedding, since it burdens the family of the bride.