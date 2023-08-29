Mother's Heartwarming Message To Daughter Who Failed Math Exam Goes Viral

A mother's encouraging message to her daughter who received a zero on her mathematics examination is making waves on social media. The incident was shared by X (formerly Twitter) user Zainab, who posted about her mother's heartening reaction to her failed math test, when she was in the sixth grade.

Alongside pictures of the exam papers, Zainab shared how her mother had written words of support where parents were required to sign the evaluated answer sheets.

Take a look: