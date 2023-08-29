Mother's Heartwarming Message To Daughter Who Failed Math Exam Goes Viral
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
A mother's encouraging message to her daughter who received a zero on her mathematics examination is making waves on social media. The incident was shared by X (formerly Twitter) user Zainab, who posted about her mother's heartening reaction to her failed math test, when she was in the sixth grade.
Alongside pictures of the exam papers, Zainab shared how her mother had written words of support where parents were required to sign the evaluated answer sheets.
Take a look:
In a later post, Zainab later revealed that these encouraging messages helped her overcome the setback and ultimately excel in mathematics, even enjoying the subject until her A levels.
The post, shared on 25 August, has garnered over 96.8K views and over 1400 likes, sparking reactions from many who appreciated the positive approach to failure.
