Mother Recently Recovered From COVID Holds Baby for the First Time

Dr Arfa Sajadin with her newborn for the first time after recovering from COVID-19
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@pooja_news)
In a video that has surfaced on Twitter, it is seen how a mother who has recently recovered from COVID-19 in Howrah, West Bengal, is holding her newborn baby in her arms for the first time.
Dr Arfa Sajadin was on the ventilator for 10 days while she battled COVID-19. All this while, her newborn was under the care of doctors. She fought a long and hard way to finally be able to meet her baby.
The result was a heartwarming reunion between a mother and her child. As the doctor handed the baby to Dr Sajadin, she could be seen tearing up while the doctor appreciated her bravery by saying, "You're a fighter. The baby has fought too, but you have fought more".
The video has been uploaded by a user with the caption, "Dr. Arfa Sajadin, who had tested positive for Covid-19, battled for 10 days on the ventilator after her delivery. She broke down after taking her baby for the first time in her arms. Both mother & the baby are fine & ready to go home thanks to ILS hospital Howrah".
Check out the full video here:
Netizens have taken notice of this video and have expressed how moved they are. Here is how they reacted:
These heartwarming moments are what we live for!
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 10 Jun 2021,11:49 AM IST