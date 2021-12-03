Madhya Pradesh: Mother Fights Leopard With Bare Hands to Save Her Son

Kiran with her son Rahul.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@ChouhanShivraj)
When they say a mother's love knows no bounds, they're not exaggerating. In a recent incident from Madhya Pradesh's Badi Jharia village, a mother rescued her son by fighting off a leopard with her bare hands and snatched her son from its claws.
Kiran is a woman from the Bagia tribe and lives in the buffer zone of the Sanjay Tiger Reserve in Sidhi district. The incident occurred when Kiran was sitting outside her hut near a bonfire with her three children.
The leopard appeared out of nowhere and caught hold of her son Rahul. In a split second, she used her presence of mind and first made her two children go inside the hut. She followed the leopard for about a kilometre inside the forest and saw that it had held her son by its claws. Fearlessly, she charged towards the leopard and snatched her son from it.
"The leopard probably got scared with the woman's courage and left the child. While Kiran immediately took her son in her arms, the feline attacked her. However, she overpowered the big cat with her valour," an official said.
The mother got wounded in the attack and the child also suffered injuries on his back, cheeks, and eyes. The forest department will bear the cost of both Kiran and Rahul's treatment.
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took to Twitter to applaud Kiran's courage and posted a picture of the two. Here is his full post:
"This courage to face death is a wonderful form of Mamta," his post read.
