Dubai Restaurant Serves Gold Vada Pav as Part of Its Luxury Experience

Dubai's new obsession hits close to home, luxury twist to Mumbai's Vada Pav
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@opaodxb)
O’Pao DXB, Dubai has been rewarding desi tastebuds with its wide variety of menu filled with vada pavs for a long time now. It has surprised its customers by bringing the signature taste of Mumbai to their restaurant, but with a twist of real gold!
The world’s first “22 Karat O’Gold Vada Pao” costs AED 99, which is roughly Rs 1,970. The vada pav is decorated with premium quality 22-karat gold leaves, and has the same recipe as the one found in every corner of Mumbai. Vada pav enthusiasts were delighted and adoring the great unveil by the Indian Restaurant.
The exclusive vada pav will be filled with cheese and imported French truffle butter. The Pav will be garnished with a homemade mint mayonnaise dip.
The dish is served in a wooden box fired up by a nitrogen base for added effect, along with mint lemonade and a good portion of sweet potato. The gold vada pav is available only for dine-in at the restaurant located in Karama, as told to the Khaleej Times.
Watch how the luxurious vada pav is made here:
The gold vada pav doesn’t seem surprising since it’s just a new addition to Dubai’s luxury food club that consists of 24-karat gold burgers, ice-creams, French toasts and even Biryani.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
