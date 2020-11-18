Money Heist's Raquel Hums 'Chunari Chunari', Sushmita Approves

The internet lives for the most unexpected crossovers. The latest one to amuse Twitter is that of Money Heist and Sushmita Sen!

There's not a single 90s kid who doesn't involuntarily groove when the song 'Chunari Chunari' comes on. The song is from the film Biwi No 1 and was picturised on actors Salman Khan and Sushmita sen.

Now, a clip of Itziar Ituño, who plays Raquel Murillo in the Netflix series Money Heist, singing 'Chunari Chunari' has gone viral and fans love it. In the clip, Ituño declares that she enjoys Bollywood music. She says, "I enjoy Bollywood dance a lot." And then starts humming the song 'Chunari Chunari.'

Take a look: