26-Year-Old Mohaddesa Jafri Becomes First Woman Shia Pilot

Mohadessa's parents are preachers at the local masjid. Having completed her training in Johannesburg, South Africa Mohadessa returned to India after getting her license. When she was a child, she recalls seeing posters and hoardings of Kalpana Chawla and being fascinated. She asked her father about Kalpana's life, and he narrated her inspiring story.

Mohadessa was only seven years old when Kalapana Chawla passed away following a shuttle crash. It was then she got more interested in knowing about Kalpana's life and started reading up on her and decided to become a pilot.