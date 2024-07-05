'Mirzapur' 1 & 2 Recap: From Major Plot Twists to Shocking Character Deaths

9. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh CM, SP Yadav, asks Kaleen to control the violence in Mirzapur since its election season. When his brother JP Yadav had tried the same thing, Kaleen had flat out refused but asks he manages to convince SP Yadav to work with him instead. SP Yadav offers Kaleen a seat in his party and Kaleen urges Munna to marry the CM’s daughter Madhuri Yadav. JP Yadav, not particularly happy by how much he has been slighted so far, gets his brother killed.